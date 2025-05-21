 |  Login 
China’s HRC output increases by 7.0 percent in Jan-Apr

Wednesday, 21 May 2025 10:18:52 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-April period this year, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production amounted to 75.832 million mt, increasing by 7.0 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). 

In the same period, China’s cold rolled coil (CRC) production totaled 16.11 million mt, up 8.3 percent year on year.     

In April alone, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) and cold rolled coil (CRC) production outputs amounted to 18.47 million mt and 4.257 million mt, up 1.0 percent and 8.4 percent, year on year, respectively.

In April, HRC prices in the Chinese domestic market decreased first while rebounding later, and seeing a fluctuating trend within a limited range by the end of the month. The highest price level for HRC in April was seen at RMB 3,525/mt ($490/mt) on April 2 and the lowest level during the given period was observed on April 9 at RMB 3,390/mt ($471/mt). 


Tags: Hrc Flats China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

