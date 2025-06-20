 |  Login 
China’s HRC output increases by 4.8 percent in Jan-May

Friday, 20 June 2025 09:19:34 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-May period this year, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production amounted to 94.694 million mt, increasing by 4.8 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).   

In the same period, China’s cold rolled coil (CRC) production totaled 20.057 million mt, up 6.9 percent year on year.     

In May alone, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) and cold rolled coil (CRC) production outputs amounted to 18.866 million mt and 4.11 million mt, down 1.3 percent and up 5.2 percent year on year, respectively.

In May, HRC prices in the Chinese domestic market moved up first while declining later. The highest price level for HRC in May was seen at RMB 3,480/mt ($483/mt) on May 15 and the lowest level was observed on May 31 at RMB 3,360/mt ($467/mt). 


