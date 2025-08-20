 |  Login 
China’s HRC output increases by 4.4 percent in January-July 2025

Wednesday, 20 August 2025 11:53:59 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-July period this year, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production amounted to 132.435 million mt, increasing by 4.4 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).   

In the same period, China’s cold rolled coil (CRC) production totaled 29.552 million mt, up 8.6 percent year on year.     

In July alone, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) and cold rolled coil (CRC) production outputs amounted to 18.414 million mt and 4.094 million mt, up 3.2 percent and 12.9 percent year on year, respectively.

In July, HRC prices in the Chinese domestic market moved on an overall uptrend. The highest price level for HRC in July was seen at RMB 3,685/mt ($517/mt) on July 30 and the lowest level was observed on July 1 at RMB 3,350/mt ($470/mt).


