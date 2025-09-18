China’s HRC output increases by 4.2 percent in January-August 2025

In the January-August period this year, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production amounted to 151.099 million mt, increasing by 4.2 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the same period, China’s cold rolled coil (CRC) production totaled 33.663 million mt, up 7.6 percent year on year.

In August alone, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) and cold rolled coil (CRC) production amounted to 18.769 million mt and 4.188 million mt, up 3.5 percent and 8.8 percent year on year, while rising by 1.9 percent and 2.3 percent month on month, respectively.

In August, HRC prices in the Chinese domestic market mostly moved on a downward trend. The highest price level for HRC in August was seen at RMB 3,665/mt ($516/mt) on August 13 and the lowest level was observed on August 28 at RMB 3,565/mt ($502/mt).