 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s HRC output increases by 4.2 percent in January-August 2025

Thursday, 18 September 2025 09:32:11 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-August period this year, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production amounted to 151.099 million mt, increasing by 4.2 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).   

In the same period, China’s cold rolled coil (CRC) production totaled 33.663 million mt, up 7.6 percent year on year.     

In August alone, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) and cold rolled coil (CRC) production amounted to 18.769 million mt and 4.188 million mt, up 3.5 percent and 8.8 percent year on year, while rising by 1.9 percent and 2.3 percent month on month, respectively.

In August, HRC prices in the Chinese domestic market mostly moved on a downward trend. The highest price level for HRC in August was seen at RMB 3,665/mt ($516/mt) on August 13 and the lowest level was observed on August 28 at RMB 3,565/mt ($502/mt). 


Tags: Hrc Flats China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 38, 2025

18 Sep | Flats and Slab

China’s steel sheet/plate exports down significantly in Aug, almost stable in Jan-Aug 2025

18 Sep | Steel News

Ex-China CRC prices edge up amid modest futures gains

18 Sep | Flats and Slab

Domestic HRC prices hold firm across Europe despite muted import activity

18 Sep | Flats and Slab

Ex-Japan HRC sales expand across Asia and Middle East despite tighter competition

18 Sep | Flats and Slab

GCC HRC buyers favor ex-India material, though price resistance persists

17 Sep | Flats and Slab

Vietnam’s HRC import prices edge up slightly, trade slow

17 Sep | Flats and Slab

Ex-China HRC offers stable, but discounts appear in traders’ offers

16 Sep | Flats and Slab

Ex-India HRC deals done at discounts in Asia and Gulf, prices stable for Europe

16 Sep | Flats and Slab

Nucor weekly CSP for hot rolled coils steady for third week following earlier weekly declines

15 Sep | Flats and Slab

Marketplace Offers

Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  1.5 - 25 mm
Width:  1,000 - 1,500 mm
Coil:   R
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer
Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  0.8 - 5 mm
Width:  1,150 - 1,850 mm
Coil:   R
SAMBHV SPONGE POWER LIMITED
View Offer
Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  2 - 12 mm
Width:  1,000 - 1,500 mm
Coil:   R
MALTEPE DEMIR SAN. TIC. LTD. STI.
View Offer