China’s Hebei Province plans to invest RMB 1.12 trillion in 695 key projects

Thursday, 06 January 2022 11:53:45 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The Development and Reform Commission of Hebei Province has issued its key construction projects list for 2022, listing 695 projects with an overall investment of RMB 1.12 trillion ($0.18 trillion), of which RMB 250 billion will be completed in 2022.

In particular, there will be 337 strategic emerging industry projects, with an overall investment of RMB 303.66 billion, including information intelligence, biomedical health, high-end equipment manufacturing, new energy and new energy vehicles, and energy conservancy projects.