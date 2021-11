Friday, 26 November 2021 14:31:21 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s Guangdong Province plans to upgrade 1,000 kilometers of high-speed road by 2025, according to the development plan of digital transportation in Guangdong Province for the 14th Five-Year plan issued by the Department of Transportation of Guangdong Province.

Moreover, Guangdong Province will upgrade 800 km of shipping lanes, with the digital coverage of transportation infrastructure reaching 30 percent.