China's GDP to increase by 5.3 percent in 2022

Tuesday, 07 December 2021 11:43:09 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China's economic growth is expected to increase by 5.3 percent in 2022 amid the negative impact of the continuing Covid-19 pandemic worldwide, according to the economic blueprint issued by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS).

China’s GDP in 2021 is expected to rise by 8.0 percent, with the average growth during the 2020-21 period to be 5.1 percent, and the average growth for the 2020-22 period to be 5.2 percent.

CASS stated that the global economic recovery will continue, though it will face uncertainty due to the expected continuation of the Covid-19 pandemic.