China's finished steel exports down 2.6% in Jan-Sept, up 3.3 % in Sept from Aug

In the January-September period this year, China's finished steel exports amounted to 85.641 million mt, decreasing by 2.6 percent year on year, 0.4 percentage points slower than the decreasing pace recorded in the first eight months this year, according to the latest data released by China's General Administration of Customs (GACC). Starting from January 2026, China's new export license policy has exerted a negative impact on finished steel exports.

In September alone, China's finished steel exports amounted to 10.492 million mt, increasing by 3.3 percent month on month, while up 0.3 percent year on year.

In the first nine months this year, China's finished steel imports totaled 4.066 million mt, down 10.5 percent year on year. In September this year, China's finished steel imports came to 492,000 mt, up 13.4 percent month on month, while decreasing by 10.2 percent year on year.