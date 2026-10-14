 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China's...

China's finished steel exports down 2.6% in Jan-Sept, up 3.3 % in Sept from Aug

Wednesday, 14 October 2026 14:37:37 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-September period this year, China's finished steel exports amounted to 85.641 million mt, decreasing by 2.6 percent year on year, 0.4 percentage points slower than the decreasing pace recorded in the first eight months this year, according to the latest data released by China's General Administration of Customs (GACC). Starting from January 2026, China's new export license policy has exerted a negative impact on finished steel exports.

In September alone, China's finished steel exports amounted to 10.492 million mt, increasing by 3.3 percent month on month, while up 0.3 percent year on year.

In the first nine months this year, China's finished steel imports totaled 4.066 million mt, down 10.5 percent year on year. In September this year, China's finished steel imports came to 492,000 mt, up 13.4 percent month on month, while decreasing by 10.2 percent year on year.

Tags: China Southeast Asia 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

Similar articles

Gangyu Investment assumes sole control of Jiangsu Delong Nickel Industry

14 Oct | Steel News

China's steel industry PPI down 0.5 percent in January-September 2026

14 Oct | Steel News

Jiuang Hongxing: China's steel sector profitability under pressure since Sept

14 Oct | Steel News

China's excavator sales increase by 23.1 percent in January-September 2026

14 Oct | Steel News

Ex-Indonesia semis and wire rod prices down, but China still more competitive

13 Oct | Longs and Billet

Ex-China stainless steel prices soften amid weaker local market, ex-Indonesia prices stable

13 Oct | Flats and Slab

China to cut NEV export tax rebate from 13% to 9% from Apr 1, 2027

13 Oct | Steel News

Shagang Group sets up Jinsha Heavy Industry (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.

13 Oct | Steel News

CISA mills' daily crude steel output down 2.1% in late Sept 2026, stocks down 8.4%

13 Oct | Steel News

Shagang Group keeps local rebar price stable for mid-October 2026

13 Oct | Longs and Billet