China’s FAI up 5.9 percent in January-September

Tuesday, 25 October 2022 11:19:27 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-September period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 42.1412 trillion ($5.9 trillion), up 5.9 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In September alone, FAI in China rose by 0.53 percent month on month.

In the given period, total FAI in China's infrastructure rose by 8.6 percent year on year.

Investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the first nine months rose by 8.2 percent and 10.1 percent year on year, respectively.

$1 = RMB 7.1668