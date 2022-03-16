﻿
China’s FAI up 12.2 percent in January-February

Wednesday, 16 March 2022 10:44:55 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-February period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 5.0763 trillion ($0.8 trillion), up 12.2 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In February alone, FAI in China rose by 0.66 percent month on month.

In the given period, total FAI in China's infrastructure rose by 8.1 percent year on year.

Investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the first two months rose by 21.1 percent and 20.9 percent year on year, respectively.


