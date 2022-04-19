China’s FAI increases by 9.3 percent in January-March

Tuesday, 19 April 2022 11:41:26 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-March period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 10.4872 trillion ($1.6 trillion), up 9.3 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In March alone, FAI in China rose by 0.61 percent month on month.

In the given period, total FAI in China's infrastructure rose by 8.5 percent year on year.

Investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the first three months rose by 19.0 percent and 15.6 percent year on year, respectively.