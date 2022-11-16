﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s FAI increases by 5.8 percent in January-October

Wednesday, 16 November 2022 11:24:11 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-October period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 47.1459 trillion ($6.7 trillion), up 5.8 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In October alone, FAI in China rose by 0.12 percent month on month.

In the given period, total FAI in China's infrastructure rose by 8.7 percent year on year.

Investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the first ten months rose by 10.8 percent and 9.7 percent year on year, respectively.

$1 = RMB 7.0363


Tags: China Far East Investments 

Similar articles

China’s real estate investments down 8.8 percent in January-October

16 Nov | Steel News

China’s real estate investments down 8.0 percent in January-September

25 Oct | Steel News

China’s FAI up 5.9 percent in January-September

25 Oct | Steel News

China issues work plan to expand investment in agricultural and rural infrastructure construction

19 Oct | Steel News

FAI in China’s railways totals RMB 475 billion in Jan-Sept, down 6.9%

19 Oct | Steel News

FAI in transportation in China up 6.6 percent in Jan-Aug

28 Sep | Steel News

China continues to accelerate infrastructure construction

20 Sep | Steel News

China’s NDRC approves 74 fixed asset investment projects in Jan-Aug

20 Sep | Steel News

China’s real estate investments decline by 7.4 percent in Jan-Aug

19 Sep | Steel News

China’s FAI increases by 5.8 percent in January-August

19 Sep | Steel News