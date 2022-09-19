﻿
China’s FAI increases by 5.8 percent in January-August

Monday, 19 September 2022 11:46:43 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-August period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 36.7106 trillion ($5.3 trillion), up 5.8 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In August alone, FAI in China rose by 0.36 percent month on month.

In the given period, total FAI in China's infrastructure rose by 8.3 percent year on year.

Investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the first eight months rose by 6.9 percent and 10.0 percent year on year, respectively.

$1 = RMB 6.9396


