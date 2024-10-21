China’s FAI increases by 3.4 percent in January-September

In the January-September period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 37.8978 trillion ($5.3 trillion), up 3.4 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first nine months this year, total FAI in China's infrastructure rose by 4.1 percent year on year. Fixed asset investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the given period increased by 13.2 percent and 9.2 percent year on year, respectively.

In September alone, fixed asset investments (FAI) in China increased by 0.65 percent month on month.