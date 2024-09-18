 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s FAI increases by 3.4 percent in January-August

Wednesday, 18 September 2024 10:14:11 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-August period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 32.9385 trillion ($4.6 trillion), up 3.4 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first eight months this year, total FAI in China's infrastructure rose by 4.4 percent year on year. Fixed asset investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the given period increased by 15.6 percent and 9.1 percent year on year, respectively. 

In August alone, fixed asset investments (FAI) in China increased by 0.16 percent month on month.


Tags: China Far East Investments 

Similar articles

FAI in China’s railways totals RMB 477.5 billion in Jan-Aug, up 10.5%

13 Sep | Steel News

China’s real estate investments down 10.2 percent in January-July

16 Aug | Steel News

China’s FAI increases by 3.6 percent in January-July

16 Aug | Steel News

FAI in China’s railways totals RMB 410.2 billion in Jan-July, up 10.5%

09 Aug | Steel News

China’s Baoshan Steel rolls first bar at new SBQ mill

08 Aug | Steel News

China’s FAI in transportation down 7.1 percent in January-June

26 Jul | Steel News

China’s FAI increases by 3.9 percent in H1

16 Jul | Steel News

China’s real estate investments down 10.1 percent in H1

16 Jul | Steel News

FAI in water transportation projects in China up 7.2 percent in Jan-May

27 Jun | Steel News

FAI in China’s railways totals RMB 228.47 billion in Jan-May, up 10.8%

11 Jun | Steel News