China’s FAI increases by 3.4 percent in January-August

In the January-August period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 32.9385 trillion ($4.6 trillion), up 3.4 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first eight months this year, total FAI in China's infrastructure rose by 4.4 percent year on year. Fixed asset investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the given period increased by 15.6 percent and 9.1 percent year on year, respectively.

In August alone, fixed asset investments (FAI) in China increased by 0.16 percent month on month.