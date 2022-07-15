China’s FAI increase eases to 6.1% in H1, but real estate investments down

Friday, 15 July 2022 10:53:09 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-June period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 27.143 trillion ($4.02 trillion), up 6.1 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which is slightly slower than 6.2 percent rise in January-May. In June alone, FAI in China rose by 0.95 percent month on month.

In the given period, total FAI in China's infrastructure rose by 7.1 percent year on year.

Investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the first six months rose by 9.8 percent and 10.4 percent year on year, respectively. At the same time, “real estate development was down by 5.4 percent,” according to NBS, which is signaling the slowdown of construction itself and lower steel usage.

$1 = RMB 6.7503