﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s FAI increase eases to 6.1% in H1, but real estate investments down

Friday, 15 July 2022 10:53:09 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-June period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 27.143 trillion ($4.02 trillion), up 6.1 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which is slightly slower than 6.2 percent rise in January-May. In June alone, FAI in China rose by 0.95 percent month on month.

In the given period, total FAI in China's infrastructure rose by 7.1 percent year on year.

Investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the first six months rose by 9.8 percent and 10.4 percent year on year, respectively. At the same time, “real estate development was down by 5.4 percent,” according to NBS, which is signaling the slowdown of construction itself and lower steel usage.

$1 = RMB 6.7503


Tags: China Far East Investments 

Similar articles

402 projects in China’s Zhejiang Province start construction

29 Jun | Steel News

FAI in China’s railway down 5.6 percent to RMB 192.3 billion in Jan-May

29 Jun | Steel News

FAI in roads and waterways in China up 7.2 percent in Jan-May

28 Jun | Steel News

RMB 950 million to be invested in 300 infrastructure projects in Guangzhou in 2021-25

24 Jun | Steel News

Investments in Henan’s newly-built key infrastructure projects total RMB 276.8 billion in June

23 Jun | Steel News

China’s real estate investments decline by 4.0 percent in Jan-May

16 Jun | Steel News

FAI in China increases by 6.2 percent in January-May

15 Jun | Steel News

MOT: China to expand investment in rural roads

01 Jun | Steel News

FAI in transportation in China up 4.1 percent in 2021

26 May | Steel News

FAI in roads and waterways in China up 7.3 percent in Jan-Apr

18 May | Steel News