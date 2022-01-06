China’s FAI in railways in 2021 totals RMB 748.9 billion

Thursday, 06 January 2022 11:51:57 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In 2021, total fixed asset investments (FAI) in China’s railways amounted to RMB 748.9 billion ($117.4 billion), with the operating mileage exceeding 40,000 kilometers, as announced by China Railway Corporation.

In 2021, China’s newly operated railway mileage reached 4,208 kilometers, including 2,168 kilometers of high-speed railways, fully completing the annual target for railway construction.

As of the end of 2021, China’s operating mileage of railways exceeded 150,000 kilometers, including more than 40,000 kilometers of high-speed railways.