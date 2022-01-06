﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s FAI in railways in 2021 totals RMB 748.9 billion

Thursday, 06 January 2022 11:51:57 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In 2021, total fixed asset investments (FAI) in China’s railways amounted to RMB 748.9 billion ($117.4 billion), with the operating mileage exceeding 40,000 kilometers, as announced by China Railway Corporation.

In 2021, China’s newly operated railway mileage reached 4,208 kilometers, including 2,168 kilometers of high-speed railways, fully completing the annual target for railway construction.

As of the end of 2021, China’s operating mileage of railways exceeded 150,000 kilometers, including more than 40,000 kilometers of high-speed railways.


Tags: China  investments  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

06 Jan

China’s Hebei Province plans to invest RMB 1.12 trillion in 695 key projects
30 Dec

FAI in transportation in China up 3.4 percent in Jan-Nov
23 Dec

FAI in roads and waterways in China up 5.7 percent in Jan-Nov
17 Dec

China’s NDRC approves 14 fixed asset investment projects in Nov
17 Dec

China’s FAI in its railways down 4.6 percent in Jan-Nov