﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s FAI in its railways increases by 29.3 percent in Q1

Wednesday, 21 April 2021 12:30:29 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-March period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) in China’s railways amounted to RMB 103.311 billion ($15.8 billion), up 29.3 percent year on year, 6.0 percentage points higher compared to the increase recorded in the first two months this year, as announced by China's Ministry of Transportation (MOT).

The MOT also announced that China’s FAI in railways in 2020 amounted to RMB 781.9 billion ($120 billion). There were 38,000 kilometers of high-speed railways in operation and a total of 146,300 kilometers overall of railways in operation in China as of the end of 2020.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, the MOT plans to add 3,000 kilometers of newly-built railways to the rail network in China in the next three years.


Tags: China  Far East  investments  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

22  Apr

China’s rebar production rises by 18.9 percent in March
19  Apr

Fangda Special Steel’s net profit up 103.7 percent in Q1
19  Apr

China’s coal output rises by 16 percent in January-March
25  Mar

FAI in roads and waterways in China up 20.3% in January-February
25  Mar

China’s FAI in its railways up 23.3 percent in January-February