China’s FAI in its railways increases by 29.3 percent in Q1

Wednesday, 21 April 2021 12:30:29 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-March period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) in China’s railways amounted to RMB 103.311 billion ($15.8 billion), up 29.3 percent year on year, 6.0 percentage points higher compared to the increase recorded in the first two months this year, as announced by China's Ministry of Transportation (MOT).

The MOT also announced that China’s FAI in railways in 2020 amounted to RMB 781.9 billion ($120 billion). There were 38,000 kilometers of high-speed railways in operation and a total of 146,300 kilometers overall of railways in operation in China as of the end of 2020.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, the MOT plans to add 3,000 kilometers of newly-built railways to the rail network in China in the next three years.