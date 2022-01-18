China’s FAI growth slows slightly to 4.9 percent in 2021

Tuesday, 18 January 2022 11:41:20 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In 2021, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 54.4547 trillion ($8.6 trillion), up 4.9 percent year on year, 0.3 percentage points slower than the rise recorded in the first 11 months, while up 8.0 percent compared to the increase recorded in 2019, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In 2021, total FAI in China's infrastructure rose by 0.4 percent year on year, 0.1 percentage point slower than the rise recorded in the first 11 months of the year.

Investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in 2021 rose by 10.9 percent and 13.5 percent year on year, respectively, 3.6 percentage points faster and 0.2 percentage points slower than the increases recorded in the first 11 months.