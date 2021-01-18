China’s FAI growth reaches 2.9 percent in 2020

Monday, 18 January 2021 14:28:45 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In 2020, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 51.8907 trillion ($8.0 trillion), up 2.9 percent year on year, 0.3 percentage points higher than the increase recorded in the January-November period of the same year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given year, total FAI in China's infrastructure rose by 0.9 percent year on year, 0.1 percentage point slower than the increase recorded in the January-November period, signaling that investment in infrastructure slowed down in the given period amid colder weather. Growth of total investments in the real estate sector reached seven percent in 2020, versus a 6.8 percent increase in the January-November period.

Investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in 2020 dropped by 14.1 percent and 2.2 percent year on year, respectively, 4.9 percentage points higher and 1.3 percentage points lower than the declines recorded in the first 11 months of the given year.