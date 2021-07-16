﻿
China’s FAI growth reaches 12.6 percent in H1

Friday, 16 July 2021 12:10:24 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-June period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 25.59 trillion ($3.96 trillion), up 12.6 percent year on year, while up 9.1 percent compared to that recorded in the first six months of 2019, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given period, total FAI in China's infrastructure rose by 7.8 percent year on year, 4.0 percentage points slower than the increase rate recorded in the first five months of the current year.

Investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the first six months of the current year rose by 11.5 percent and 19.2 percent year on year, respectively, 2.4 percentage points slower and 1.2 percentage points slower than the increases recorded in the first five months this year.


