China’s FAI decreases by 5.7 percent in H1 2026

In the January-June period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 22.637 trillion ($3.3 trillion), down 5.7 percent year on year, 1.6 percentage points faster than the decline recorded in the first five months, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The bigger year-on-year decline signaled insufficient domestic demand in the economy.

In the first six months, total FAI in China's infrastructure decreased by 2.4 percent year on year, shifting from a rise of 0.6 percent recorded in the first five months this year, as a series of disastrous weather events in June negatively affected construction activities.

Fixed asset investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the given period increased by 5.9 percent and decreased by 1.2 percent year on year, respectively.