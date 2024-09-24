 |  Login 
China's excavator sales expected to increase by 12 percent in Sept

Tuesday, 24 September 2024
       

In September this year, China’s excavator sales are expected to amount to 16,000 units, up 12 percent year on year, as announced by China-based Construction Machinery and Equipment (CME).     

In particular, in September, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market are expected to amount to 7,300 units, rising by 17.0 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets are foreseen to total 8,700 units, up 9.0 percent year on year.   

In the January-September period this year, China’s excavator sales are expected to decline by 1.0 percent year on year. In the first seven months this year, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market are predicted to rise by 8.0 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets are foreseen to decline by 8.0 percent year on year.  


