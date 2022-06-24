China's excavator sales expected to fall by 22 percent in June

Friday, 24 June 2022 10:58:22 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In June this year, excavator sales in China are expected to amount to 18,000 units, down 22 percent year on year, according to the China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA).

In particular, in June, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market will likely total 10,000 units, down 41 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export market are foreseen to total 8,000 units, up 30 percent year on year.

Market analysts think the demand for excavators in China will likely slacken amid the slowdown of economic development and the post-pandemic situation.