﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China's excavator sales expected to fall by 22 percent in June

Friday, 24 June 2022 10:58:22 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In June this year, excavator sales in China are expected to amount to 18,000 units, down 22 percent year on year, according to the China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA).

In particular, in June, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market will likely total 10,000 units, down 41 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export market are foreseen to total 8,000 units, up 30 percent year on year.

Market analysts think the demand for excavators in China will likely slacken amid the slowdown of economic development and the post-pandemic situation.


Tags: China Far East 

Similar articles

Local Chinese steel pipe prices follow a downward trend

24 Jun | Tube and Pipe

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 25

24 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local molybdenum and ferromolybdenum prices in China - week 25

24 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local pig iron prices in China - week 25

24 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese chrome ore and ferrochrome prices - week 25

24 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

RMB 950 million to be invested in 300 infrastructure projects in Guangzhou in 2021-25

24 Jun | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 4.6 percent in mid-June

24 Jun | Steel News

CPCA: China’s vehicle retail sales likely to rise by 15.5 percent in June

24 Jun | Steel News

Iron ore prices rebound today, but down sharply week on week

23 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-China HDG prices tumble together with other flats, outlook mixed with today's futures rise

23 Jun | Flats and Slab