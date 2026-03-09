China's excavator sales decrease by 10.6 percent in February 2026

In February this year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 17,226 units, down 10.6 percent year on year, as announced by China-based Construction Machinery and Equipment (CME).

In particular, in February, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market amounted to 6,755 units, decreasing by 42 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets totaled 10,471 units, up 37.2 percent year on year.

In the January-February period this year, China’s excavator sales totaled 35,934 units, up 13.1 percent year on year. In the given period, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market amounted to 15,478 units, decreasing by 9.19 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets totaled 20,456 units, up 38.8 percent year on year.