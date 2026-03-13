CAAM: Passenger vehicle sales in China down 10.7 percent in Jan-Feb 2026

In the January-February period this year, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 3.462 million units and 3.524 million units, decreasing by 12 percent and 10.7 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In February alone, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 1.4 million units and 1.536 million units, down 21.6 percent and 15.4 percent year on year, while decreasing by 32.1 percent and 22.7 percent month on month, respectively.