China’s Coking Coal LTA Coal and Steel Linkage Float Value up 12.4% in August from July 2025

Tuesday, 02 September 2025 09:41:38 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In August this year, China’s Coking Coal Long-term Agreement Coal and Steel Linkage Float Value rose by 155 points or 12.4 percent month on month, according to the data jointly released by the China Coal Transportation and Distribution Association (CCTDA) and the Raw Material Working Committee of the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) on August 31.


