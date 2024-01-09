China’s coke production output likely reaches 490 million mt in 2023

Tuesday, 09 January 2024 11:06:32 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The production output of coke in 2023 is expected to amount to 490 million mt, increasing by 170,000 mt or 3.6 percent year on year, including 447 million mt of metallurgical coke. China will likely eliminate 16.65 million mt of coking capacity, while the new coking capacity will likely reach 30.71 million mt, signaling a net new rise in coking capacity of 14.06 million mt.

The overall coking industry’s profit will be at low level in 2024 amid the anticipated increasing production output and expected loosening supply of coke.