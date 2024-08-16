China’s coke output down 0.4 percent in January-July

In the January-July period this year, China’s coke output totaled 283.44 million mt, down 0.4 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first seven months this year, China’s raw coal output amounted to 2.65693 billion mt, decreasing by 0.8 percent year on year.

In July alone, China’s outputs of coke and raw coal totaled 41.58 million mt and 390.37 million mt, increasing by 2.7 percent and 2.8 percent year on year, respectively.

In the first seven months, China imported 300 million mt of coal, up 13.3 percent year on year. In July, China imported 46.21 million mt of coal, up 17.7 percent year on year.