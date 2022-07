Tuesday, 05 July 2022 11:39:44 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Zhang Hong, spokesman for the China Coal Industry Association, has stated that the average daily output of raw coal in China exceeded 12.0 million mt in the first five months this year, reaching an all-time record-high level, while he added that supplies of coal in China this summer will be quite sufficient.

Currently, inventories of coal are at relatively high levels, and so power generation enterprises in China will not be under pressure in terms of making coal purchases.