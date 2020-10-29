China’s apparent consumption for stainless steel expected to reach 25.5 million mt in 2020

Thursday, 29 October 2020 11:08:41 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s stainless crude steel output in 2020 is expected to exceed 30 million mt, up 2.1 percent year on year, while the apparent consumption for stainless steel in the given year will likely amount to 25.5 million mt, up 6.4 percent year on year, as stated Gao Jianbin, president of Stainless Steel Council of China Special Steel Enterprises Association.

Meanwhile, Gao Jianbin said that stainless steel crude steel output and the apparent consumption for stainless steel amounted to 6.08 million mt and 4.9 million mt in the first quarter, while to 7.88 million mt and 6.76 million mt in the second quarter. In the first nine months this year, China imported 1.1 million mt of stainless steel, up 24.3 percent year on year, while exported 2.37 million mt of stainless steel, down 12.4 percent year on year.