﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s apparent consumption for stainless steel expected to reach 25.5 million mt in 2020

Thursday, 29 October 2020 11:08:41 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s stainless crude steel output in 2020 is expected to exceed 30 million mt, up 2.1 percent year on year, while the apparent consumption for stainless steel in the given year will likely amount to 25.5 million mt, up 6.4 percent year on year, as stated Gao Jianbin, president of Stainless Steel Council of China Special Steel Enterprises Association.

Meanwhile, Gao Jianbin said that stainless steel crude steel output and the apparent consumption for stainless steel amounted to 6.08 million mt and 4.9 million mt in the first quarter, while to 7.88 million mt and 6.76 million mt in the second quarter. In the first nine months this year, China imported 1.1 million mt of stainless steel, up 24.3 percent year on year, while exported 2.37 million mt of stainless steel, down 12.4 percent year on year.


Tags: Far East  China  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

29  Oct

FAI in transportation in China up 9.8 percent in Jan-Sept
28  Oct

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up slightly last week
26  Oct

China’s bar and wire rod exports up slightly in Sept from Aug
21  Oct

NBS: New house prices in first-tier Chinese cities up 0.4% in Sept
20  Oct

China’s shipbuilding output down 2.7% in Jan-Sept, new orders down 14%