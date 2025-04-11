China raises tariffs on US goods to 125 percent

China’s State Council Tariff Commission has announced that it will impose another 41 percent tariff on all imports from the US as of April 12, in addition to the previous 84 percent, with the tariffs on the US now rising to 125 percent.

Given the current situation, American goods are unlikely to be accepted in the Chinese market. If the US continues to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods exported to the US, China will ignore the measures, the commission indicated.

Yesterday, April 10, US officials clarified that China will face a minimum tariff rate of 145 percent on all exports to the US, with the 125 percent increase coming on top of a 20 percent tariff previously imposed by Trump on Chinese goods.