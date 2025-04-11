 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China...

China raises tariffs on US goods to 125 percent

Friday, 11 April 2025 16:55:35 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China’s State Council Tariff Commission has announced that it will impose another 41 percent tariff on all imports from the US as of April 12, in addition to the previous 84 percent, with the tariffs on the US now rising to 125 percent.

Given the current situation, American goods are unlikely to be accepted in the Chinese market. If the US continues to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods exported to the US, China will ignore the measures, the commission indicated.

Yesterday, April 10, US officials clarified that China will face a minimum tariff rate of 145 percent on all exports to the US, with the 125 percent increase coming on top of a 20 percent tariff previously imposed by Trump on Chinese goods.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Taiwan extends AD duties on CR stainless steel from China, S. Korea

20 Mar | Steel News

S. Korea imposes provisional AD duties on thick steel plates from China

24 Feb | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat and Formosa seek AD investigation on Chinese HRC

28 Mar | Steel News

EU starts expiry review on ex-China corrosion-resistant steel imports

10 Feb | Steel News

Malaysia imposes provisional AD duty on certain flat rolled steel imports from three countries

17 Aug | Steel News

US DOC starts circumvention inquiry on stainless steel sheet and strip imports

13 May | Steel News

China extends AD duty on certain seamless pipes from EU and US

11 May | Steel News

MOF: NEVs to be exempted from vehicle purchase tax

23 Apr | Steel News

Vietnam imposes AD duty on coated steel from China and South Korea

25 Oct | Steel News

Taiwan may impose duty on Chinese CRC

20 Sep | Steel News