EU starts expiry review on ex-China corrosion-resistant steel imports

Friday, 10 February 2023 13:16:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The European Commission has announced the initiation of an expiry review of the antidumping measures in force against imports of certain corrosion-resistant steel originating in China

The current antidumping duty rates range between 17,2 percent and 27.9 percent. The original duties were imposed in February 2018. 

The product under review currently falls under EU Customs Tariff Codes 7210410020, 7210490020, 7210610020, 7210690020, 7212300020, 7212506120, 7212506920, 7225920020, 7225990022, 7225990092, 7226993010 and 7226997094. 


