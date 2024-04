Friday, 12 April 2024 12:06:47 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In March, China exported 502,000 units of vehicles, up 33 percent month on month, while up 37.9 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In the January-March period this year, China exported 1.324 million units of vehicles, up 33.2 percent year on year.