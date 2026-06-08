China dominates worldsteel’s 2025 list of top steel-producing companies

According to data released by the World Steel Association, or worldsteel, China-based China Baowu Group retained its position as the world’s largest steel-producing company in 2025, with crude steel output totaling 124.76 million mt, compared to 130.09 million mt in 2024.

Luxembourg-headquartered ArcelorMittal ranked second with 63.43 million mt of crude steel production, down from 65.15 million mt in 2024. Japan-based Nippon Steel Corporation rose to third place from fourth, increasing its crude steel output to 57.78 million mt in 2025 from 43.64 million mt in the previous year. China-based Ansteel Group moved down to fourth place, with output of 57.61 million mt, while HBIS Group remained fifth with 42.49 million mt.

Chinese companies continued to dominate the ranking. Of the 77 companies producing more than 3 million mt of crude steel in 2025, 33 were headquartered in China, representing 42.9 percent of the list. Russia followed with seven companies, accounting for 9.1 percent, while India had five companies, corresponding to 6.5 percent. The United States had four companies on the list, with a share of 5.2 percent.

Turkey was represented by three companies in worldsteel’s 2025 ranking: Tosyalı Holding, Erdemir Group and Habaş. This gave Turkey a 3.9 percent share of the list by number of companies, the same share as Japan and Germany.

Among Turkish steel producers, Tosyalı Holding posted the strongest performance. The company’s crude steel output increased by 32.8 percent year on year to 12.11 million mt in 2025, compared to 9.12 million mt in 2024. As a result, Tosyalı climbed 14 places in the global ranking, moving up to 32nd place from 46th place in 2024. Tosyalı was also the highest-ranked Turkish steel producer on the list.

Erdemir Group ranked 52nd in 2025, down from 50th place in 2024. The company’s crude steel production decreased by 5.3 percent year on year to 8.09 million mt from 8.54 million mt. Despite the decline, Erdemir remained the second-largest Turkish steel producer in the ranking.

Habaş ranked 72nd in 2025, rising from 85th place in the previous year. The company’s crude steel output was unchanged year on year at 3.88 million mt. Habaş’s rise in the ranking therefore reflected changes in the output and positions of other companies rather than an increase in its own production volume.

The combined crude steel production of the three Turkish companies on the list totaled 24.08 million mt in 2025. Tosyalı accounted for around 50.3 percent of this total, while Erdemir represented 33.6 percent and Habaş 16.1 percent.

In terms of country representation, China had by far the highest number of companies in the ranking, followed by Russia, India and the United States. Japan, Turkey and Germany each had three companies on the list.