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Chile's economy grew 2.4 percent in June, driven by a 9.8 percent rise in mining activity

Monday, 03 August 2026 23:04:51 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Central Bank of Chile said the economy increased by 2.4 percent in June 2026, compared with June 2025, according to the IMACEC index, the country's main indicator of economic activity.

The increase was pushed by a 9.8 percent increase of mining activities, chiefly copper, a sector that responds for a significant share of the country's economy.

Goods production increased by 3.9 percent, the manufacturing industry declined 0.7 percent, while trading activities rose 5.4 percent, and the services sector expanded 1.7 percent.

On a month-over-month basis, the IMACEC index increased 0.6 percent in June from May.

Over the same period, goods production rose 0.7 percent, mining activities advanced 3.4 percent, manufacturing fell 0.9 percent, and trading activities increased 1.5 percent, while services edged up 0.5 percent.

The monthly IMACEC economic activity index tracks changes in Chile's gross domestic product (GDP). It is released on the first business day of each month, with a lag of about 31 days.

LuizCompagnoni
Luiz Compagnoni
Editor

I am a retired mechanical engineer, covering the steel industry in Latin America, from iron ore to finished products, over the last 20 years.


Tags: Chile South America Mining Economics 

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