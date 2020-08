Wednesday, 19 August 2020 13:44:51 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the first half of this year, excavator sales in China increased to 170,425 units, up 24.2 percent year on year, hitting the new record high for the same period in history, as announced by the China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA).

However, CCMA expected that export of excavator will bear downward pressure amid the severe COVID-19 pandemic situation, though the demand in local market will remain firm.