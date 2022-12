Wednesday, 14 December 2022 12:19:33 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) has issued Economic Blue Book: Analysis and forecast of China's economic situation in 2023, forecasting that Chinese economic growth will likely be 5.1 percent in 2023, indicating a trend of further recovery.

Meanwhile, CASS expects that China's overall producer price index (PPI) will increase by 1.2 percent in 2023.