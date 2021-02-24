Cargo handled at ports in China up 17.4 percent in January

Wednesday, 24 February 2021 14:54:58 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Cargo handled at ports in China amounted to 1.29 billion mt in January this year, up 17.4 percent year on year, according to the data issued by China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT).

Meanwhile, containers handled at Chinese ports in the given month totaled 23.77 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU), up 13.2 percent year on year. Since the performance at the ports is a barometer of the country’s economy, the strong performance at Chinese ports in January reflected a booming trend in China’s economic development.