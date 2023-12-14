﻿
Canadian new vehicles sales down 7.4 percent in October

Thursday, 14 December 2023
       

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in October 2023 totaled 151,144 units, reflecting a decrease of 7.4 percent month-on-month but an increase of 15.3 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in October totaled $8.37 billion, compared to $9.11 billion in September and $6.85 billion in October 2022.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 107,450 units in October at a value of $6.21 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 43,694 units at a value of $2.15 billion.


