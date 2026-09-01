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Canadian new vehicle sales down 0.2 percent in June

Tuesday, 01 September 2026 21:51:28 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in June 2026 totaled 190,167 units, reflecting a decrease of 0.2 percent month-on-month and an increase of 7.3 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in June totaled $10.69 billion, compared to $10.89 billion in May and $9.80 billion in June 2025.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 119,644 units in June at a value of $7.03 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 70,523 units at a value of $3.66 billion.

Tags: Canada North America Imp/exp Statistics Production 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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