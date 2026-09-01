Canadian new vehicle sales down 0.2 percent in June

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in June 2026 totaled 190,167 units, reflecting a decrease of 0.2 percent month-on-month and an increase of 7.3 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in June totaled $10.69 billion, compared to $10.89 billion in May and $9.80 billion in June 2025.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 119,644 units in June at a value of $7.03 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 70,523 units at a value of $3.66 billion.