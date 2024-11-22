 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Canadian...

Canadian iron ore production down 38.8 percent in August

Friday, 22 November 2024 23:39:03 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to Statistics Canada, Canada produced 4,753,916 million mt of iron ore concentrates in September 2024, down 38.8 percent from August and down 7.2 percent from September 2023.

Canadian iron ore producers shipped 3,974,746 million mt of iron ore concentrates in September, down 36.2 percent from August and down 25.9 percent from September 2023.

Closing inventories of iron ore concentrates at Canadian producers totaled 8,715,520 mt in September, compared to 9,332,427 mt in August and 6,893,883 mt in September 2023.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Canada North America Production 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - November 22, 2024

22 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – November 22, 2024 

22 Nov | Longs and Billet

Iron ore prices in China gradually rise amid further stimulus hopes in Dec

21 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – November 21, 2024 

21 Nov | Longs and Billet

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price increases from last week

20 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s KFIL installs third oxygen plant at its Koppal mill

20 Nov | Steel News

Tata Steel ferroalloys division first in India to publish environmental protection declaration

20 Nov | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - November 20, 2024

20 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – November 20, 2024 

20 Nov | Longs and Billet

China’s iron ore output up 2.8 percent in January-October

20 Nov | Steel News