Canadian iron ore production down 38.8 percent in August

According to Statistics Canada, Canada produced 4,753,916 million mt of iron ore concentrates in September 2024, down 38.8 percent from August and down 7.2 percent from September 2023.

Canadian iron ore producers shipped 3,974,746 million mt of iron ore concentrates in September, down 36.2 percent from August and down 25.9 percent from September 2023.

Closing inventories of iron ore concentrates at Canadian producers totaled 8,715,520 mt in September, compared to 9,332,427 mt in August and 6,893,883 mt in September 2023.