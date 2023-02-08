Canada to maintain AD duties on rebar imports from six countries

Wednesday, 08 February 2023 10:23:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) has announced that it will continue to impose antidumping (AD) duty on rebar imports from six countries, namely, Belarus, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, Portugal, and Spain, following the conclusion of the expiry review.

The applicable duties range between 2.4 percent and 108.5 percent.

The antidumping duties were imposed in May 2017.

The products in question currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7213.10.00.11, 7213.10.00.12, 7213.10.00.13, 7213.10.00.90, 7214.20.00.11, 7214.20.00.12, 7214.20.00.13, 7214.20.00.14, 7214.20.00.21, 7214.20.00.22, 7214.20.00.23, 7214.20.00.24, 7214.20.00.31, 7214.20.00.32, 7214.20.00.33, 7214.20.00.34, 7214.20.00.90, 7215.90.00.20, 7215.90.00.30, 7215.90.00.50, 7228.30.00.51, 7228.30.00.52 and 7228.30.00.53.