﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Canada to maintain AD duties on rebar imports from six countries

Wednesday, 08 February 2023 10:23:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) has announced that it will continue to impose antidumping (AD) duty on rebar imports from six countries, namely, Belarus, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, Portugal, and Spain, following the conclusion of the expiry review.

The applicable duties range between 2.4 percent and 108.5 percent. 

The antidumping duties were imposed in May 2017.

The products in question currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7213.10.00.11, 7213.10.00.12, 7213.10.00.13, 7213.10.00.90, 7214.20.00.11, 7214.20.00.12, 7214.20.00.13, 7214.20.00.14, 7214.20.00.21, 7214.20.00.22, 7214.20.00.23, 7214.20.00.24, 7214.20.00.31, 7214.20.00.32, 7214.20.00.33, 7214.20.00.34, 7214.20.00.90, 7215.90.00.20, 7215.90.00.30, 7215.90.00.50, 7228.30.00.51, 7228.30.00.52 and 7228.30.00.53. 

  


Tags: Rebar Longs Canada North America Steelmaking Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move sideways

08 Feb | Tube and Pipe

South Korea’s YK Steel invests in new rebar mill

08 Feb | Steel News

US import rebar prices rise as interest remains weak

07 Feb | Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices mostly at standstill after earthquake

07 Feb | Longs and Billet

Local Indian rebar market slips into correction phase

07 Feb | Longs and Billet

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 24.7% in late Jan

07 Feb | Steel News

Local Chinese longs prices soften amid futures fall, weak performance in spot market

06 Feb | Longs and Billet

Pakistani rebar mills start February with new price hikes

06 Feb | Longs and Billet

US rebar imports up 10.9 percent in December

03 Feb | Steel News

Domestic longs trade still challenging in southern EU, imports become more attractive

03 Feb | Longs and Billet