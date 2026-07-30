British Steel appoints new board following UK government nationalization

UK-based steelmaker British Steel has appointed a new board of directors following its nationalization by the UK government, bringing together experienced executives from the steel, manufacturing, engineering and public sectors to oversee the company's long-term development.

The newly appointed board will work alongside British Steel's executive leadership team to support the company's operations and future strategy following the government's takeover of the business.

Industry veterans join the board

Among the appointments are Jon Bolton, Janet Ashdown, Andrew McNaughton CBE and David Bond CBE have been appointed as non-executive directors.

The UK government has appointed Eoin Parker and Lorna Gratton as shareholder representatives non-executive directors.

The board also includes members of British Steel's executive leadership team, Kelly Jones, Allan Bell and Brian Lochead.

The appointments follow the UK government's nationalization of British Steel and are intended to provide strategic oversight as the company seeks to secure its long-term future and maintain domestic steelmaking capacity in the UK.

The UK government officially taken British Steel into public ownership after the Steel Industry (Nationalization) Act received Royal Assent, concluding that nationalization is in the public interest and necessary to protect the country's steelmaking capability, as SteelOrbis previously reported.