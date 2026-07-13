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Brazil’s wire rod exports nearly doubled in June, while imports rose more than tenfold.

Monday, 13 July 2026 04:34:15 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Wire rod exports from Brazil reached 29,600 mt in June, against 15,200 mt in May, according to foreign trade secretariat SECEX, of the ministry of development, industry and foreign trade.

The increase was mainly caused by a more than sevenfold increase in shipments to South America.

The destinations were South American countries (23,700 mt at $577/mt), and the US (5,900 mt at $704/mt), FOB conditions.

The exporters were Gerdau (22,300 mt), ArcelorMittal (6,600 mt) and traders (700 mt)

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 10,500 mt of wire rod in June, up from 1,000 mt in May.

The origins of the imports in June were Egypt (8,100 mt at $568/mt), and China (2,400 mt at $467/mt), also FOB conditions.


Tags: Wire Rod Longs Brazil South America Steelmaking research Imp/exp Statistics 

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