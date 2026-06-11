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Brazil’s wire rod exports fell 37 pc in May, while imports dropped 85 pc

Thursday, 11 June 2026 22:13:44 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Wire rod exports from Brazil reached 15,200 mt in May, against 24,100 mt in April, according to foreign trade secretariat SECEX, of the ministry of development, industry and foreign trade.

The decline was mainly caused by a 79 percent reduction in shipments to South America.

The destinations were the US (11,300 mt at $709/mt), South American countries (3,200 mt at $577/mt), and Canada (700 mt at $815/mt), FOB conditions.

The exporters were ArcelorMittal (14,400 mt), and Gerdau (800 mt).

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 1,000 mt of wire rod in May, down from 6,600 mt in April, mainly due to a 92 percent drop in shipments from China.

The origins of the imports in April were South Korea (400 mt at $865/mt), China (400 mt at $641/mt), and Germany (200 mt at $997/mt), also FOB conditions.


Tags: Wire Rod Longs Brazil South America Steelmaking research ArcelorMittal Gerdau 

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