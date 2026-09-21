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Brazil's steel import quota utilization climbs ahead of October expiry date

Monday, 21 September 2026 09:15:36 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazil's foreign trade system, Siscomex, released the utilization rate of the 394,657 metric tons (mt) of steel products that may be imported at regular tax rates of 9 percent to 16 percent. Volumes above the quotas are subject to a 25 percent import tax.

As of September 9, the average utilization rate reached 56 percent, up from 39 percent on July 22.

The total volume approved on June 26, with validity until 25 October 2026, is 394,657 mt, down from the 445,469 mt allocated in the previous round, which expired in June.

The current round covers plates in coils, hot-rolled coil (HRC), cold-rolled coil (CRC), zinc-coated, galvalume and wire rod.

Utilization by product family is as follows:

Plates in coils: 34 percent of 899 mt

HRC: 8 percent of 25,284 mt

CRC: 34 percent of 54,375 mt

Zinc Coated: 69 percent of 144,285 mt

Galvalume: 68 percent of 147,038 mt

Wire rod: 5 percent of 22,774 mt.

The quotas remain valid until 25 October 2026.

Tags: Brazil South America Steelmaking Quotas & Duties 
LuizCompagnoni
Luiz Compagnoni
Editor

I am a retired mechanical engineer, covering the steel industry in Latin America, from iron ore to finished products, over the last 20 years.

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