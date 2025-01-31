Brazil’s Gerdau to test biofuel use in mining operations

Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau has joined forces with domestic energy company Be8 to explore the option of using the latter’s biofuel in its mining operations in the state of Minas Gerais, according to local media reports.

The partners will test BeVant® biofuel, which was recently released in the Brazilian energy market, in Gerdau’s generators and vehicle fleet with the aim of entirely replacing diesel fuel and of further reducing the Brazilian steelmaker’s carbon emissions.

In addition, the large-scale auto part suppliers, diesel engine manufacturers, generator producers and other companies in the construction and agriculture industries have already validated the use of the BeVant® biofuel.