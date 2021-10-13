﻿
English
Brazil’s CSN signs $35.9 million steel transportation contract

Wednesday, 13 October 2021 20:01:54 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) and logistics company MRS Logistica have signed a $35.9 million (BRL 200 million) steel transportation contract, MRS said on Wednesday.

The contract was signed on October 6, and will take effect from June 1, 2021, onward, until December 31, 2025. Under the terms of the contract, MRS will transport an undisclosed amount of steel products through its railways for the Brazilian steelmaker.

CSN is owned by several mining and steelmaking companies, including CSN, Gerdau and Vale. CSN is a majority shareholder at MRS Logistica.


