CSN iron ore activities not impacted by provisional port terminal halt

Monday, 19 April 2021 19:59:35 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) said on Monday that a court decision allowed the company to resume operations at both its port terminals, Sepetiba Tecon and CSN-Tecar.

According to CSN, the city of Itaguai issued an order halting both port terminals owned by the steelmaker on claims it failed to meet certain environmental regulations. CSN said the halt didn’t affect its iron ore activities.

CSN said a Rio de Janeiro state environmental authority suspended the Itaguai city decision on the same day last Friday. Additionally, the steelmaker, which owns CSN Mineração, its iron ore business, filed an injunction on April 17 asking both port terminals to maintain operations until the Itaguai city environmental claims are reviewed by a court.

A court accepted CSN’s request, allowing it to keep both port terminals operational. CSN said it’s not aware of any of the Itaguai city accusations. The city said CSN failed to meet certain environmental rules following a site inspection in March this year.


